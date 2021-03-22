UPDATE: Two animals killed in three days in East Chattanooga, McKamey offering $1500 reward

UPDATE: McKamey Animal Shelter increased their reward Monday night from $1,000 to $1,500 after two animals were found dead in the same neighborhood just days apart.
A dog was found strangled near Olive Street. A few days later a cat was shot and killed in the same area.
The German Shepherd was found Thursday and the cat was found Sunday. They were found less than a quarter-mile from each other.
McKamey is concerned, especially with back-to-back incidents in the same area, so they were out on Olive Street Monday passing out fliers and asking residents if they saw anything.
"There's no telling with all the things that are going on in the neighborhood as far as the dog incident and now this, so I'm really not sure,” Rodney, a resident of Olive Street, told us.
Rodney and his wife say the cat found shot dead was a community cat that he and his wife helped care for.
Animal officers saw the cat was shot with a BB gun.
"I peeled through layers of her fur and seen that there was a pellet,” Rodney told us.
Rodney says they called the cat Coon because her eyes looked like a raccoon's. They were shocked to learn the cat was one of two animals killed.
"Everybody loves the cats, they're friendly, and just for this to happen is a tragedy,” Rodney said.
"As far as animal abuse of this nature, this is, this is the first,” said Rebecca Ross, the Director of Animal Services at McKamey Animal Shelter.
Two deaths in three days are leaving McKamey officers with lots of questions.
"The neighbors that we have spoken with, they've never seen the German Shepherd before,” Ross told us.
Residents say the dog was found in an alleyway, which is a popular place to dump the trash.
These crimes are devastating and investigators are on high-alert. McKamey wants to get to the bottom of this, and Rodney wants justice.
"If you see something, say something,” Rodney said.
McKamey is asking residents in the area to keep their pets inside.
There is a $1,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
If you have any information, call 423-305-6509 or email dispatch204@mckameyanimalcenter.org.