The question of whether the Budgetel Inn can reopen soon is still up in the air.
On Tuesday, Hamilton County's District Attorney Coty Wamp, Hamilton County Judge Boyd Patterson, and others toured one of the buildings that could open by Friday.
"Building one" is the first leaders are planning to reopen, but the District Attorney and the Judge say before they do, they want to ensure the inn has a strong security system.
"We're going to follow-up; we're going to make sure this stuff is working," said Coty Wamp, the Hamilton County District Attorney.
Four months ago, Wamp closed down the Budgetel Inn, claiming it was a hub for criminal activity.
"I petitioned based on the 2,000 call that, in a few years, the East Ridge police Department gets because of criminal activity," said Wamp.
The District Attorney and Judge Patterson heard from developers and the attorney representing the motel about improvements made inside, including the installation of more than 80 security cameras on the property as well as smoke alarms.
Building one has 60 units, but only 18 cameras.
Wamp says a hotel with multiple connecting hallways hidden from the public's eye requires cameras.
"For security purposes, I have no confidence that any of this will be done." said Wamp. "If you just look around, you can tell there are still issues we weren't able to see, actual security footage today. I'm told maybe we'll be able to see it on Thursday. "
She says it's not enough to guarantee a reopen date by Friday.
Wamp also raised issues with adequate staffing, payment methods, and limiting "guest stays" to only 120 days.
"That's East Ridge City ordinance, they were living here, we had proof had been living here well over 120 days."
They all plan to speak more about that in a public hearing set for Thursday, March 30th.
"Mind you, I want what's best for these people. I'm not trying to make anybody homeless, we're not trying to take kids away from parents or out of homes," expressed Wamp. "That's the opposite of what we're trying to do. We don't think it's a safe environment for kids or a safe atmosphere for adults."
If renovations don't satisfy concerns raised by the District Attorney's Office, Judge Patterson says it could end up going to a jury trail.
As far as when doors could reopen, we'll learn more Thursday.