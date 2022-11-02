Election Day 2022 is less than a week away, and all eyes are turning to Georgia.
The race for governor has a margin of just a few points, and the senate election could determine control of the senate.
"Just as those two special elections did in 2021," said Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia.
President Joe Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes in 2020. Bullock said 2022 will determine if that was a fluke, or a sign of democrats gaining ground in the traditionally-red state.
“The biggest drop-off in participation was right up in Northwest Georgia," said Bullock. "It looked like maybe a lot of republicans believed Donald Trump when he said ‘you can’t trust the Georgia elections.’”
In that same year, democrats flipped both senate seats in run-off elections that dragged into January. Bullock said that could happen again this year.
"Indeed, the polling indicates that’s the likely situation," he said. "We might not know which party controls the senate for another month.”
Voters in the state have turned out in record-shattering numbers this cycle. More than 1.8 million people have already voted in the election, breaking the record set in the 2018 mid-term election, and coming close to the turnout seen in the 2020 presidential election.
Voters said it was a reflection of the critical importance of Georgia's elections.
“Probably because it’s just in turmoil everywhere," said Linda Weeks, who was voting early in Dalton on Wednesday. "But here, it seems like it's more.”
With just a one-seat advantage for democrats in the senate, Georgia's senate race could determine which party has control of the upper chamber for at least the next two years.
“Potentially, the loss of any seat by democrats, if they don’t have the offsetting win of taking away a republican seat, that flips control of the senate," Bullock said.
Early voting continues in Georgia through Friday, Nov. 4. You can find your early voting location here.