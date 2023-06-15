Next week could be a critical time for the plan known as One Westside. Both the Chattanooga City Council and the Hamilton County Commission are expected to hold votes to move the major project forward.
"This is going to be a unification of the old and the new," said Ellis Smith, director of intergovernmental and external affairs for the City of Chattanooga.
The plan is being funded partially using a tax increment financing model, or TIF. It would help launch retail, housing, and industrial spaces in Chattanooga's Westside.
"One of the worst things we can do, number one, would be to leave it the way it is," said Smith.
A TIF is a partnership between governments and private developers. It's a funding plan that typically starts with the developer, Urban Story Ventures in this case, putting up its own initial investment into the project.
Once the development begins, any new tax revenue the property develops would be used to develop the area even further, while the amount of tax revenue the property currently develops would continue to go to the city and county's general funds.
About three-quarters of the tax revenue would go to essential public services like police, fire, and education.
If the estimated $800 million in tax revenue is accurate, then that would mean $225 million for police and fire, $180 million for public education, and another $175 million to things like sidewalks, stormwater projects, and other infrastructure needs. They're all services that would go to benefit the people who live in the community that's set to be transformed in the next few years.
"But for this development, we don't have those opportunities," said Smith. "But for this development, that tax revenue stays at $34,000 a year for that site. Ya know, that doesn't really even fund a single city job, right?"
This plan, though, does not last forever. It will only last for the next 30 years, when all taxes collected be put into the city and county's general funds as usual.
The Chattanooga City Council is scheduled to hold its vote to advance the project on Tuesday. The Hamilton County Commission will hold its vote on the following Wednesday.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.