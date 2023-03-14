The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday proposed a new amendment to address alcoholic beverages on Station Street.
The provision drafted by Councilwomen Raquetta Dotley and Marvene Noel proposes to close Station Street to traffic from the Market Street and Rossville Avenue entrances.
The closures would begin Thursday nights and last until Sunday morning as the Council finds those days to be the busiest.
The proposal would also require businesses to financially support general security outside of what's provided by the Chattanooga Police Department.
"There's just so much going on Station Street, so much spills over. I get so many calls, and there's so much violence that spills out of there that at some point, we have to do something," said Councilwoman Dotely.
While it's a hub for many party-goers and the only place drinking is allowed, it's become a public safety concern for leaders.
Last year, State Representative Todd Gardenhire wanted to address the issue by banning the "Entertainment District" status allowing open drinking of alcohol on Station Street.
Closing the road is a strategy Councilwoman Dotley believes will help mitigate crime in the area.
"You know there's people there, there's traffic there, and it causes a lot of confusion and cluster, especially because there's open drinking," said the Councilwoman.
Businesses on Station Street could be responsible for mandating and coordinating those closures with Chattanooga Department of Transportation.
If approved, the new plan could be in effect year-round. But only some people on the Council are on board.
"I would be concerned about mandating that every business does, because I may not want to," expressed Councilman Ken Smith of District 3 about providing security.
The mandate may pose some challenges for parking, which would only be accessible on Main Street and the alleyway on Rossville Avenue.
Council Members will also have to consider the unintended consequences of the ordinance and what happens if some choose not to participate or comply.
"I just want to make sure we're careful in legislating that for people who may not want to participate in this," stated Councilwoman Carol Berz of District 6.
The draft will be under the advisement of the board. The City Council hopes to find a game plan that works in the next meeting.
Stay with Local 3 News for more updates.