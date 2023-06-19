There are 10 days left to appeal your 3rd grader's TCAP score if your child did not pass the standardized test.
There are two possible ways for students to move on to the 4th grade if they did not perform well on the standardized test.
Guardians can either choose for their 3rd grader to do summer school or they can appeal the score.
The option to appeal is open to the students whose score is at or above the 40th percentile or if a catastrophic situation happened before the test that impacted the ability to perform.
Students with a "below" score cannot appeal, but are eligible for free summer school or additional tutoring during the school year to move on to the 4th grade.
You can find the form to file an appeal by clicking here. The form has to be completed by June 30.
