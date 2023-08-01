The Chattanooga Heart Institute said they are doing an extensive review of the files involved in the cyber attack between March 8th, 2023, and March 16th, 2023.
Those files may include patient information like social security numbers, names, addresses, emails, date of birth, driver's license, and other health information.
While it may seem like all hope is lost, Michele Mason, President of the Better Business Bureau in Chattanooga, said there are steps you can take to protect your information even after this attack.
The Chattanooga Heart Institute website says they discovered in April that an unauthorized third party got access to confidential patient information.
Mason said hackers will typically sell the information they steal. From there, scammers can use your information for a number of things.
"Anything from trying to steal your identities and open up accounts using your social security number to maybe even trying to use maybe information and then contact you to imposter someone and then try to get you to give even more information about yourself," she explained.
The Institute said they are notifying people by letter if their information was involved in the breach. If you do receive a letter, don't panic.
Mason said hackers will typically wait six months or longer before they actually use your information, "Because they know people are going to be less likely to really be monitoring at that point, kind of let your guard down thinking everything is safe and that may actually be when they try to do something."
To help relieve concerns, the Institute is providing identity monitoring for free.
Mason said people should stay on guard and monitor their banking accounts regularly.
"Put a freeze on your credit report if you don't have one in place that way if someone did try to open accounts in your name, the credit reporting agencies would be confirming with you that it's really you trying to do so, so you can thwart that kind of fraud."
Mason said you can find even more tips on what to do if your information was released during a data breach at the Federal Trade Commission website.