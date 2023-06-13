Have you ever wondered how you would react if you came across a bear in your neighborhood?
Tish Gailmard, Director of Wildlife at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center, says she wants the community to be educated, and not fearful of wildlife.
“If you see a bear, keep your distance. Enjoy what you're looking at but keep your distance. Respect him but give him all the room he needs,” she says.
Gailmard says it’s a unique experience to see a bear in the wild or passing through your neighborhood. It’s important not to approach the bear and not to leave any food outside, she says.
“I always tell everyone a bear can smell the person who packed the beans in the can of beans that you are eating at your campsite. So, their sense of smell is tremendous,” she says.
Gailmard says their strong sense of smell allows them to find sources of food that may be left out by people, so it’s important to keep items inside while the bear is in the area.
She says a fed bear is a dead bear, because it causes them to become habituated to people.
Bears have about a 300 square mile range of habitat, she says, and the bear was likely on Signal Mountain just passing through to its next location. She says bears have been seen in Hamilton County, but they are not in the area to live.
“They are not habitat generalists,” she says. “They need specific types of habitat and specific types of food.”
She says when she heard about the bear’s travels, she was concerned for the animal. She says she was reminded of the bear that was shot dead after being in downtown Chattanooga in 2020. She says the bear was likely habituated to humans after being fed.
“When I found out there was a bear on the mountain, I immediately thought, ‘oh please, we don't want to repeat what happened downtown.’ And very pleasantly, everyone responded appropriately. So, it turned out to be a good thing.”
She says from what she’s seen, the community responded appropriately by letting the bear be a bear.
“We want this bear to be able to survive and continue in our environment, doing the things that he naturally does.”