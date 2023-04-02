Spring is finally here, bringing sunshine, warm weather... and swarms of bees.
We spoke with a local beekeeper who has advice if you find a swarm.
"A bee swarm is basically like a cluster of bees that are usually on a tree limb or something," said Noah Lewis, owner of Lewis Beekeeping & Apiaries in Hixson.
Noah Lewis has been beekeeping for 9 years and understands the impact bees have on our daily lives.
"These bees are everything to us, so we depend on these bees for food, pollination, even the air we breathe," said Lewis.
Bees are responsible for 80% of the worlds pollination, helping us produce ⅓ of our food around the world.
Right now many species of bees are at risk of extinction, and Lewis says it is up to us to protect them.
Lewis says its common to see a swarm on a tree limb or even inside the wall of your house. He says they are not looking to sting you, they're just looking for a new home.. and that's where he comes in.
"And then I'm going in.. removing the hive, grabbing all the combs, all the bees, and we store them in there and transport them out here to the new hive," said Lewis.
If you need a bee swarm removed, you can contact Lewis at (423) 596-2494.