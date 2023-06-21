July 4th is right around the corner, many people are planning to attend a fireworks show.
To make sure your evening of spectacular pyrotechnics is a success, here's a list of what local festival organizers are suggesting that you should bring - and what you should avoid - for the best fireworks show experience this Independence Day.
Bring:
- Lawn chairs or blankets to sit on
- Carry some cash for vendors that don't accept cards
- Ear protection for children and babies
- Insect repellent
- Sunglasses
- Sunscreen (and don't forget to reapply)
- Hats, scarves, or long sleeves (maybe a jacket after the sunsets)
- If allowed by the venue, bring plenty of snacks and beverages to stay hydrated
Leave at Home:
- Fireworks of any kind. Fireworks are illegal in many places, and even if they're not illegal, it's always best to leave the explosives to the professionals.
- Keep your pets at home, the loud explosions can be frightening and cause them to run away, get lost or hit by cars. More dogs go missing on July 4th than any other day of the year.
Be sure to research the fireworks show you're planning on attending for any guidelines and restrictions. Have a fun - and safe - night celebrating our nation's independence!