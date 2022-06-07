After the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre and a mass shooting May 28 in downtown Chattanooga that left six teenagers wounded, parents want to know what Hamilton County Schools is doing to lessen the risk of such a tragedy here.
"We've taken every measure that we can to ensure that schools are safe," Superintendent Justin Robertson told the Chattanooga Times Free Press in an interview. "We are doing what we can to not only improve the systems that we have in place but to monitor what we have in place to ensure that it's being effective."
By law, Tennessee schools are required to conduct at least one active shooter drill per academic year. Robertson said that in addition to the drills, teachers and staff undergo additional training.
