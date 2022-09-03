Good Saturday evening, everyone! It’s been a warm & muggy day around the Tennessee Valley with scattered downpours developing during the afternoon hours. This evening, look for mostly cloudy skies with more scattered downpours moving through the area. Some of the rainfall this evening could be locally heavy producing a lot of rainfall in a short-period of time. Be alert for any ponding on the roadways. Temperatures will drop from the 80s into the 70s through the late evening hours.
Saturday night, look for periods of showers & downpours to continue around the area. The activity may wane through the overnight hours, but the chance will stick around for some. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a better chance for periods of showers & storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but be alert for some downpours, frequent lightning, and possibly some gusty winds. The downpours could lead to some isolated flash flooding issues as we progress throughout the day. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80.
Our Labor Day will feature more clouds than sunshine, with periods of showers & storms returning to the area. The day should not be a complete wash-out, but scattered downpours will once again visit the region. Highs will warm into the lower 80s.
The rest of the week will feature a more typical summer-like pattern with daily pop-up storm chances. Highs will be in the 80s with overnight lows near 70. Another disturbance may bring a better rain chance once again by next weekend.