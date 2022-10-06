The wet weather equalization station near Moccasin Bend has been up and running since June. The station consists of three storage tanks holding up to 30 million gallons of wastewater.
This afternoon, the City of Chattanooga announced that the wet weather equalization station is successfully preventing wastewater and sewage from entering the Tennessee River after heavy rain events.
"Since this facility started operating earlier this spring, there hasn't been a single untreated wastewater overflow into the Tennessee River. Even with the heavy rainstorms throughout the summer," said Mayor Tim Kelly.
The new facility even held up to a significant flooding event that dropped several inches of rain across Downtown Chattanooga this past August.
"In the past, a rain event like that would have overwhelmed the process completely. This time, 18 million gallons of wastewater and rainwater from the combined sewer system in downtown Chattanooga and some areas north of the city were pumped to this facility, and then slowly released to the treatment plant for purification," said Mark Heinzer, Interim Director of Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus.
This project is among dozens of improvements that have been in the works since 2013 to ensure that Chattanooga's wastewater system can sustain future generations.