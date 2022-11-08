Good Tuesday. We are in for some cooler weather starting tonight as we see lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday afternoon will be spectacular. Expect lots of sunshine and highs a little lower in the low 70s.
Thursday we will see clouds rolling in ahead of "Nicole". That will keep us a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s. With the current track, the rain from Nicole will start moving in Thursday night and will be heavy at times through the night and into Friday. The rain will continue until Friday afternoon. rainfall amounts could exceed 3" and localized flooding will be possible. A front will push Nicole eastward and usher in much colder and dry air for the weekend.
Saturday temps will range from 46 in the morning to a high of only 54. Sunday will be even colder. We will start in the upper 20s and low 30s, and climb only to the upper 40s in the afternoon.
The cold, dry air will last well into next week also.
