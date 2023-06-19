Good Monday. The rest of the day and this evening will feature high humidity and a few sporadic showers or storms. No severe weather is expected.
We will have a humid, rainy pattern through the week as a cut-off low basically sits on top of the Tennessee Valley. That will translate into scattered showers on and off at any point during the day. While we may see a little localized flooding, the risk of severe weather with a system like this is extremely low. The clouds and rain will also keep temps at around 80 for our highs and mid-60s for our lows each day this week.
Saturday the low will finally move north allowing temps to climb into the low to mid-80s. It will also keep our rain chances a bit lower.
Sunday will just be flat-out hot and muggy with a high near 90 and extremely low rain chances.
We are also watching Tropical Depression #3 which has developed in the mid-Atlantic and could become a hurricane in the Caribbean by Wednesday.
For the latest, download the local 3 Weather app.