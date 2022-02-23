Westwood Baptist Church is holding its 2nd annual Regional Security Seminar.
The seminar will be held at the church on Friday, Feb. 25th and Saturday, Feb. 26th.
This year's theme is 'MAGEN 2022' - a Hebrew word for guardian, protector, or shield.
The seminar focuses on teaching churches ways to keep their congregation safe.
Doctor Tim Rupp will be speaking at this year's seminar. He will be providing tools and knowledge from his experience of years in law enforcement and church security.
Reservations are still available.
You can find a link to register here.
It costs $15 to attend. Lunch will be provided.