Weston Wamp (R) defeated Matt Adams (D) Thursday night in the race for mayor of Hamilton County. Wamp garnered 28,188 votes and Adams received 20,494.
This is the first time a new mayor has been elected since 2011. Jim Coppinger has held the office since then.
Weston thanked his campaign and voters at the Edwin Hotel Thursday night and said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve. He is looking forward to helping people who have never really had anybody in their corners.
Public education has been at the center of his campaign and he hopes to get to work at improving schools soon.
"Couple months you're going to see us take a real aggressive approach to looking at ways to bring more private sector companies -- I think they want to participate, they want to give students in our public school system an opportunity to gain a new set of skills, start working at the end of high school, we started talking about stuff like that. It won't take us long to put a task force together to look at the facilities across our school system," Wamp said.
Wamp will be sworn in September 1st.