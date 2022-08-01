Almost 100 pages of email exchanges between Hamilton County mayoral candidate Weston Wamp and Lookouts ownership reveal and complicated business relationship.
In emails independently confirmed by Local 3 News, majority owner Jason Freier said racist and sexist remarks by Wamp were the reason the organization severed ties with him and his father, former 3rd District Congressman Zach Wamp.
"Knowing that, we could not have someone who behaved as Weston did associated with the Lookouts," Freier wrote in a 2018 email accusing Weston of making racist comments directed at an African-American "then-second-in-command" and sexist comments directed at a "visiting female staffer."
Wamp said the accusations were untrue.
"The first time in my whole life I was ever called racist was on Friday. Five, six days before an election," said Wamp. "In those emails, the Wamps appear to be in talks with the minor league baseball team about an investment opportunity and a potential management position in 2014, after Weston's primary loss for Congress.
"I think the team can make a lot of money even in that aluminum stadium it currently sits," Wamp wrote in September of 2014. "A new stadium will be the goal, but only a lack of creativity would prevent the team from thriving where it is."
In 2015, Weston appeared to pull out of the deal. In 2018, Weston began vocally speaking in opposition to the new stadium, voicing his concern about the possibility of some funding coming from taxpayer dollars.
In 2018, after Wamp wrote an op-ed in the Chattanooga Times Free Press against the stadium, an email from Freier accused Wamp of making racist and sexist comments against two staff members affiliated with Freier's company, who had attended a private meeting in which Wamp was present.
"That's not true. And part of the reason you know it's not true is because he doesn't name what I said or who I said it about," said Wamp. "I walked away in-part, because I had learned the kind of people that the Lookouts' owners are."
In response to Wamp's opposition to the stadium, Freier wrote it was "likely for no other reason than vindictiveness - he thought a new ballpark was a great idea when he was begging us for a job with the team."
In another 2018 email after Weston's op-ed, the elder Wamp voiced his support for his son's stance, and added, "(Lookouts) Stadium will stay right where it is."
Wamp now says he was previously in favor of the stadium when he believed it would be privately-funded. Since then, the $80 million proposal included nearly $3 million in taxpayer funds, split between the county and the city.
"The release of these emails provided much-needed transparency and I learned what I needed to know prior to the vote this Wednesday," said Commissioner David Sharpe, one of two Hamilton County commissioners who asked to see the email exchanges before voting on the project. "Based on what I read, it is now clear this obstruction is motivated by a personal vendetta, not by the best interests of the community. It is disappointing to see a young man with so much opportunity, incapable of exercising good judgement. It demonstrates a stunning lack of humility. With Weston as a county leader, I’m concerned for our community. With Weston as an individual, I’m concerned about his ability to learn from past mistakes and reckon with the pressures of leadership."
The Chattanooga Industrial Development Board approved the proposed new stadium Monday, moving it along in the process. The full city council will hear the proposal again during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Freier and the Lookouts deny having any involvement in releasing the emails.
"He feels entitled to taxpayers in this county building him a new stadium," said Wamp. "I'm willing to stand up for taxpayers and he's not going to intimidate me."