West Polk County Volunteer Fire and Rescue reflected on the legacy of lifetime member Bill Davis of District 7 after his passing.
Davis served as West Polk's maintenance lieutenant for several years and was part of the building committee for their main station.
The Facebook post said that Davis was a significant part of raising money and building materials to build station 7.
"Bill has left us with a legacy that I know has made everyone that knew him a better person. His love for his family and friends has definitely made a lasting impression. Please continue your prayers for the family during this time. Till we see you again Bill we love you!"