Friday marks three years since anyone has seen, spoken to, or loved on Keeslyn Roberts.
She was 20 years-old when her parents went to go visit her, tell them they love her, but would never see her again.
She would be 23 today.
"She had so many dreams," said her father, Eric. "She wanted to be a marine biologist, but she got detoured."
Eric and Keeslyn's mother, Shannon, said she fell in with the wrong crowd before she went missing in January of 2020. She got caught with marijuana at one point. Her new lifestyle derailed her path and her parents believe it may be the reason she seemed to vanish into thin air.
"I think the answers will come out on the people who are involved," Eric said.
Keeslyn was last known to be at the Flying J truck stop in Resaca, Georgia. That's where police found her car. Inside were her keys, her bookbag, and her money.
"We just don't understand exactly what happened," said Shannon. "Just where it went wrong."
Since they last saw Keeslyn, her parents hired their own private investigator. They said they received hundreds of tips on what may have happened in the days leading up to her disappearance.
"The things that we're hearing, we don't know if those are 100% proof," said Shannon. "It's just what's going around and being said."
Neither the Roberts nor investigators said they were able to share what the investigation has uncovered so far. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, GBI, is leading the search with the Murray County Sheriff's Office assisting.
"It's still an open and active investigation," said Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport. "We are chasing down leads in conjunction with the GBI."
Davenport could not share where the search for Keeslyn is focused right now.
"I really feel like we're close to something," said Shannon. "I just don't know exactly what."
Three years later, Keeslyn's disappearance still tears them apart. They hope that a new year will bring new hope and that 2023 will finally be the year they get answers to what happened to their little girl.
"I keep trusting God that He's going to bring her home safely," Shannon said. "I can't give up. I cannot give up."
If you have any information on Keeslyn's disappearance, you can call the GBI at 706-624-1424, the Murray County Sheriff's Office at 706-624-1424 or the Roberts' private investigator at 423-413-6848.