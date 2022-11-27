Wendy's offers deal until Dec. 4th to celebrate National French Toast Day

National French Toast Day is Monday, but the deal on Wendy's Homestyle French Toast Sticks is already underway.
Through Dec. 4, you can get a free four-piece order with any purchase during breakfast hours.
Homestyle French Toast Sticks were introduced in mid-August, the first new item since the breakfast menu's debut in March.
They've quickly become a top seller.
Simply download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's.
