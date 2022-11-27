Wendy's offers deal until Dec. 4th to celebrate National French Toast Day

ATTN: Florida: Wendy’s Homestyle French Toast Sticks Are Sticking Around All Day for National French Toast Day

 Hand-out

National French Toast Day is Monday, but the deal on Wendy's Homestyle French Toast Sticks is already underway.

Through Dec. 4, you can get a free four-piece order with any purchase during breakfast hours.

Homestyle French Toast Sticks were introduced in mid-August, the first new item since the breakfast menu's debut in March.

They've quickly become a top seller.

Simply download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's.

Tags

Recommended for you