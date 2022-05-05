A Chattanooga nonprofit organization has applied to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm.
It's part of the 100th anniversary of State Farm, and State Farm Neighborhood Assist. The company is awarding grants to nonprofits who are making a positive impact in their communities.
Welcome Home of Chattanooga is among the top nonprofit organizations across the nation.
The organization provides shelter and care for people with serious illnesses and in need of end-of-life care.
"As a lot of people know, our numbers of unsheltered people in Chattanooga have grown exponentially since the start of the pandemic so one thing people don't think about is what people do if they are sick or they are dying at the end of life and they're homeless," explained Development Director Sarah Quattrochi.
If selected, they plan to use the $25,000 grant to help expand their site.
"Any funding we get from this grant would go to help increase the capacity that we have to care for more people in the community," she said.
They are currently in the process of adding two additional building to their site in Chattanooga. Once completed, it will allow for them to care for 10 additional patients.
If you would like to vote for Welcome Home Chattanooga, you can visit Welcome Home of Chattanooga's Facebook page.