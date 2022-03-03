One local organization is working to break the stigma of death through education.
"It's a taboo topic that no one's comfortable talking about," said Welcome Home of Chattanooga Founder and Director Sherry Campbell.
When it comes to discussing death, Campbell said it doesn't happen often, but she's hoping to change that.
"Offering these opportunities to talk and learn about death and dying helps people become more comfortable and exploring how they want things to be for themselves," said Campbell.
She's helping host 'Demystifying Death,' an eight-week course that provides education on end-of-life care and handling death.
"We have speakers, not only locally," said Campbell. "Wonderful speakers, guest lecturers locally, but around the country on different topics."
She said this isn't just to think about end-of-life care, but to also re-evaluate relationships and priorities in life.
"How do we want to spend our time, what's really important to us, and who are the people that we need to make sure they know we love them," said Campbell.
She said she's seen it firsthand and hopes this course will push people to focus on what matters in life.
"When he was in his last hours, when he was dying, Welcome home was full of his family and friends just there to be with him," said Campbell.
The program costs $100 for students and $150 for adults.
Campbell said if you are interested but can't afford it, you can contact Welcome Home of Chattanooga to explore scholarship options.
