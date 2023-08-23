Welcome Home of Chattanooga has opened its third home to those in need of cancer respite or hospice care.
Welcome Home of Chattanooga has been expanding since 2021 when the nonprofit moved from a rented home in the Brainerd area to a 4.7-acre property in East Chattanooga.
The space now includes three homes and ten beds, doubling the number of people served.
The newest home, named Smokey, features three bedrooms and was made possible with the support of the Bobby Stone Foundation, the Weldon B. Osborne Foundation and generous donations from the community.
Executive Director Sherry Campbell emphasizes that the original mission of end-of-life hospice care continues at Welcome Home. However, the second and third homes now also offer shelter and support for people needing cancer treatment, with the goal of allowing patients to receive adequate medical care before hospice is required.
“We began the cancer respite program after realizing many people were unable to receive lifesaving treatment because they lacked shelter. The absence of housing presents a significant obstacle for patients who require life-saving therapy. That’s why we introduced our cancer respite homes. Our aim is to intervene sooner so that individuals do not succumb prematurely due to lack of treatment,” said Campbell.
Future plans include building another four-bedroom hospice home and a series of one-to-two bedroom cottages.
These new additions will be made possible with the Hudson Homes Foundation, an organization dedicated to building homes for those experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga.
“Welcome Home is thankful for the partners who have worked to make Quiet Creek Trail a reality, including New Blue Construction, GeoWorx, Cornerstone Program Management Group, Artech Design Group, and Accendo Studios,” said Campbell.