Chattanooga police Department revealed Monday morning that the six people shot Saturday night in downtown Chattanooga were all teenagers.
The six shooting victims ranged in age from 13 to 15 years old.
- Victim 1: Female, 15
- Victim 2: Male, 15
- Victim 3: Female, 15
- Victim 4: Male, 15
- Victim 5: Male, 15
- Victim 6: Male, 13
Four of the victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, but two of them suffered reportedly life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
Police says that two groups of teens were in the area of the 100 block of 100 Walnut Street about 10:48pm Saturday when the two groups began to converge toward the other in what police describer as "some sort of altercation."
Two people in one the groups began firing at the other group, police say.
Chattanooga police say they believe that there was a person or persons targeted within the group of victims, but many of them were unintended targets.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.