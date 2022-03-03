This weekend, which is expected to boast some of the nicest weather we've seen in some time, is teeming with events in downtown Chattanooga, which will impact drivers.
The roads that will be closed:
Thursday, March 3, 2022 - Sunday, March 6, 2022
Chattanooga Marathon Set-Up
- Reggie White Blvd between W 19th Street.
- Chattanooga Skate Park parking lot access.
- Closed Thursday, March 3rd at 7:00 AM until Sunday, March 6th at 5:00 PM for the Chattanooga Marathon set-up.
Friday, March 4, 2022 - AmuseUm: Hard Hats Required
- Chestnut Street between W 3rd Street and W 4th Street will be closed Friday, March 4th at 6:00 PM through
- Sunday, March 6th at Noon to host the Creative Discovery Museum's "AmuseUm: Hard Hats Required"
- fundraising event.
- Friday and Sunday will be set-up/break-down.
- The event will take place Saturday afternoon/evening.
- Detours will be posted.
Rock The Riverfront / Impulse Lighted See-Saws
- Riverfront Parkway between Chestnut Street and Power Alley will be closed
- Friday, March 4th at 6:00 PM until Saturday, March 5th at 10:00 PM for Rock The Riverfront / Impulse Lighted See-Saws.
- Detours will be posted.
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Erlanger Chattanooga 5K / Kids Fun Run
- Downtown closures will focus around Main Street between Reggie White Blvd and Central Ave from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon
- Detailed information regarding the Chattanooga Marathon road closures, lane narrowing, parking restrictions,
- and mapping can be found in the attached PDF.
- The highest downtown traffic impact and closures are expected on
- Sunday, March 6th between 7:30 AM and 2:00 PM.