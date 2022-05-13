Drivers of Interstate 75 between Bonny Oaks drive and Ooltewah can expect some delays over the next few weekends.
Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing damaged concrete slabs, performing bridge repairs, and installing new pavement markings on I-75 in both directions between mile marker 12.6 and mile marker 6.6 beginning Friday, May 13 at 9:00pm through Monday, May 16 at 6:00am.
The work will occur nightly and over the next several weekends, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend.
The three outside lanes on I-75 South between mile marker 12.6 and mile marker 6.6 will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the inside lane and inside shoulder through the project limits.
The three right lanes will be closed during this work.
Traffic will be reduced to two lanes through the work zone: the far-right lane and the shoulder. The open lanes will be striped accordingly, TDOT says.
Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding motorists through the closure. Drivers should be prepared to expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time.
Once concrete cures enough to pass strength tests, the contractor will reopen all lanes to traffic.
As always, TDOT says the work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.