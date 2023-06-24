Look for plenty of sunshine today and hot. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, Winds will pick up out of the NW around 5-10mph. Can't rule out an isolated PM storm in the mountains to the east.
Keeping an eye on Sunday AM, Will watch a complex of weakening showers and storms early, however, this is a 50/50 threat. Depending on the number of showers and storms in the AM could have a large impact if more storms fire in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the 80s to near 90, if the sun can break back out.
Monday a few showers are possible early, then HOT with highs in the upper 80s with dry weather expected the rest of the week and feeling more summer-like with highs around 90 to maybe the mid 90s by week's end.
