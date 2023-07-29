Weekend forecast
- Brian Smith
-
- Updated
Another hot and humid late July day for your Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the low 100s. Can't rule out an isolated afternoon or evening rumble, but most locations will stay dry.
Tonight is a bit more of a question. We will watch showers and storms north that *could* move in overnight tonight. The better chance may be just north, but may want to keep items inside just in case. Lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few pop up showers or rumble at any time. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chance is 30%.
Monday through Wednesday will be a tad less humid and not quite as hot. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the 60s to around 70.
Better rain chances later next week.
Brian
Tags
Brian Smith
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Three local restaurants fail inspections, two found with bugs in kitchens
-
Skeletal remains found on hunting property in Alabama identified as man missing since 2019
-
4 die in fiery crash on interstate highway south of Atlanta
-
Soddy-Daisy police, Hamilton County DA's Office investigating shooting incident Thursday night
-
Chattanooga's Eureka Foundry to close after 121 years of operation
-
WATCH LIVE: Hoover Police update on Carlee Russell case
-
Chattanooga Police work to identify suspect in stabbing altercation near Hamilton Place Mall
-
Man charged in death of woman who filed baptism complaint against HCSO deputy
-
'World's Longest Yard Sale' - 127 Yard Sale coming Aug. 3-6
-
Two men injured in single engine plane crash at Chattanooga Airport