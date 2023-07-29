7 Day
Another hot and humid late July day for your Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the low 100s. Can't rule out an isolated afternoon or evening rumble, but most locations will stay dry. 
 
Tonight is a bit more of a question. We will watch showers and storms north that *could* move in overnight tonight. The better chance may be just north, but may want to keep items inside just in case. Lows in the mid 70s. 
 
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few pop up showers or rumble at any time. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chance is 30%. 
 
Monday through Wednesday will be a tad less humid and not quite as hot. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the 60s to around 70. 
 
Better rain chances later next week. 
 
Brian 

Tags

Recommended for you