High pressure dominates our area with dry air in place, Not bad now with temps in the 50s and 60s and heating up to near 90 for most this afternoon. Thankfully not too humid. Low 90s on Sunday and then we really begin to bake next week! Highs in the mid to upper 90s with no rain.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.