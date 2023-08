Not much changing for your Saturday. Highs will once again will reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the low 100s. The majority of the viewing area is under a heat advisory, urging folks that you need to take it easy during the peak heating hours of the day. Only a slight chance of a pop up storm this afternoon. IF storms do develop, one or two could produce gusty winds.

Muggy night ahead with lows in the 70s.

Sunday, party cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Another humid day, with a better chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. One our two could be strong.

A break in the heat next week with highs returning to the 80s with chances of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 80s.