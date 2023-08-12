Both Saturday and Sunday will feature parlty cloudy conditions and afternoon thunders storms possible. One or two of the storms could be strong.

For Saturday, highs in the low 90s with the best chance of storms between 4-7pm. The main threat will be strong winds and heavy rain. Heat index values in the low 100s.

Rain ends this evening and muggy. Lows in the low 70s. A few clouds early on Sunday, then partly cloudy and muggy with afternoon storms again possible. Mainly in the afternoon. Highs around 90 with heat index values around 100.

Another round of rumbles are possible on Monday ahead of a cold front in the afternoon. Then drier, sunny weather the rest of the week.