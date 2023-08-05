Your Saturday will be a typical Summer Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Light winds out of the South. Humid with heat index value in the upper 90s.

There is a chance of weakening showers in the early am hours of Sunday. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the 70s.

Sunday and Monday will be Storm Alert Weather Days with the potential of strong, mainly afternoon storms. Some could produce strong winds and heavy rain. Highs around 90. The activity should be on the scattered side, however being a Sunday, please do keep an eye on our local 3 weather app and radar.

There is some uncertainty to the storms. but we will be here to monitor.

A stalled boundary will keep rain chances, mainly scattered in the afternoon, for Tuesday - Friday. Highs each day in the upper 80s to around 90.