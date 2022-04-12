Officers with the Cleveland Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint and traffic enforcement Saturday in the areas of Keith Street, South Lee Highway, and Inman Street.
The sobriety checkpoint was conducted from 8:00pm-10:00pm and focused on South Lee Highway at Pleasant Grove Church Road.
From the 303 vehicles that came through the checkpoint, officers wrote 8 citations, gave 20 warnings and made one DUI arrest.
Additionally, CPD officers continued their traffic enforcement efforts throughout the city limits, which resulted in 28 traffic stops/warnings and one city citation.