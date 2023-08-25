Heads up drivers!
Starting Friday, August 25 at 9:00pm and lasting until no later than Monday, August 28, 2023, at 6:00am, the US-27 North entrance ramp from I-24 West (Exit 178) will be reduced to one lane.
The SR-58 (South Market Street) exit ramp from I-24 West will be closed.
Traffic will access South Market Street from I-24 West via Exit 180A (Rossville Boulevard) to 20th Street.
Also, the Broad Street and Williams Street entrance ramps to US-27 North will be closed. Traffic will access US-27 North at Martin Luther King Boulevard.
I-24 West will be reduced to two lanes approaching the closure of the US-27 North on-ramp. Traffic on I-24 East will not be impacted by the work.
All detours will be posted.
The work is part of a massive, ongoing project by TDOT crews to make concrete repairs. Closing the lanes as needed allows crews to work safely and complete the project in a timely fashion.
Drivers should expect significant lines and delays as a result of this work. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route if possible.
The work is weather dependent.