Good morning, it is a rainy start to your Wednesday. Please, use caution driving into work or school this morning with reduced visibility and potential ponding of water on roads. We’re going to stay in Storm Alert Weather Day mode through the morning hours of today due to the impactful rain and also a low-end risk for a strong to severe storm to develop.
The widespread rain from the overnight hours will continue to move to the northeast and end around 8am ET. Then, there will be additional isolated showers/storms until about 1pm ET this afternoon. These individual showers after sunrise are the ones that have a low-end risk for strengthening. Although the threat is small, it is not zero for damaging wind gusts, a brief tornado, and small hail. The bigger severe threat today will be outside of our area to the south and east in GA, SC, and NC.
Highs today will be in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. It’ll still be breezy with gusts at about 25mph from the southwest. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Then, Thursday through the weekend will be cooler. Thursday will be pleasant with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the 50s. Saturday will stay in the 50s, too. Sunday will have more sunshine and warm to about 60.