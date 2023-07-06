The Dalton Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on Wednesday morning.
It happened at a home in the 700 block of Lumpkin Street around 9:00am.
According to the incident report, the person who called 911 said the fire was in the kitchen and someone may be inside.
Crews report seeing the fire from the kitchen window at the front of the house when they arrived at the scene.
As crews worked to put out the fire, other crews searched the house, turned off utilities and vented smoke from the structure.
The fire was contained to the kitchen and the report does not say if anyone was found during the search.
The report notes smoke and water damage throughout the home totaling $60,000.
Injuries, if any, as well as the cause are unknown.