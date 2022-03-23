Wednesday Afternoon Planner

Happy Wednesday, everyone! We endured some pretty heavy & steady rain overnight into early this morning. Thankfully, the widespread rain is over for the region. A few isolated showers may develop early this afternoon, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies, warm, and windy conditions. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.
Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, breezy, and cooler conditions. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to near 60. The cooler pattern will extend into the weekend with extra clouds. Highs will only be near 60 with lows near 40. Sunday morning skies will clear out and a few of us could see some frosty conditions. Overnight lows will dip down into the low to mid 30s.
We begin to warm-up next week, ahead of our next rain maker, Wednesday into Thursday!