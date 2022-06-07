Good Tuesday. We may get a few more spotty showers and storms this evening. Temps will fall through the 70s, and it will be very muggy this evening.
Wednesday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day. I expect more rain and storms Wednesday morning for drive time. Localized flooding, heavy rain, lightning, small hail, and damaging winds will be the biggest threats. The storms will fade through the morning, but another round of storms will move through in the afternoon and may make the late day commute a little dicey as well.
Thursday looks good with lower humidity, a high of 85, and partly cloudy skies.
The front will buckle back into the area Friday meaning more scattered showers and storms.
A few showers will linger into Saturday with a high of 83. Sunday looks good with a few clouds, tolerable humidity, and a high of 86.
It looks like we may soar into the low 90s next week!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.