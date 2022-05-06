Good Friday! The storms moving through will taper off through the evening after numerous rounds of wind, rain, and hail. Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening with temps dropping through the 60s.
Saturday will be cooler, cloudy, and breezy. We will only climb to a high of 65 with a few drizzles possible.
Mother's Day still looks great. We will be mostly sunny in the mid-70s.
Monday we are back up to 80 with a sun/cloud mix. We will warm into the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week with little if any rain.
