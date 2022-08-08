Good Monday. We are looking at scattered storms this afternoon tapering through the evening. However, one or two could even linger into overnight and Tuesday morning.
The bulk of scattered storms Tuesday will be in the afternoon. I do expect some parts of the valley to reach the upper 80s, though rain could keep some afternoon highs in the low 80s. It will truly depend on where the storms exactly pop up. Some storms could produce localized flooding, gusty winds, and even some small hail in a few stronger storms.
Wednesday will be another stormy day as a front moves through. More widespread storms will be likely with the same parameters as mentioned before. I will put the high at 86, again, depending on location of storms.
We will see some storms lingering through Thursday early afternoon. We will hit a high of about 85. Thursday evening we will see the humidity dropping setting the stage for amazing weather Friday and Saturday.
Friday will be warm with a high of 88, but the humidity will be much lower so you will really enjoy the day. Morning and evening will really put you in a good mood.
Saturday will basically be a repeat with a high of 87 under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with the high reaching 87. The humidity will be a little higher, but it should still be a pretty nice day.
