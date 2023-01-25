A weapon was found in an unattended backpack at East Ridge High School earlier this week.
School officials say the administration at East Ridge High School was notified by students of a possible hazard in the school Monday afternoon.
The spokesperson for Hamilton County Schools has released this statement regarding the incident:
"Safety is the highest priority for Hamilton County Schools. Monday afternoon, the administration at East Ridge High School was notified by students of a possible hazard in the school.
Administrators began investigating, and the East Ridge Police Department was contacted. During a search of the building, an unattended backpack was discovered that contained a weapon.
The owner of the backpack was determined, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken. The law enforcement investigation is continuing. Our schools are safer when students feel that they can share information with staff about potential issues like they did yesterday. We appreciate them taking a stand to make East Ridge High School a place for everyone."
No information on an arrest has been released at this time.