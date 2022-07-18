Good Monday. While most of the rain is moving out for the evening, a few areas of heavy rain could still pop up through the evening as temps fall into and through the 70s.
We will also likely see scattered showers and storms overnight and through Tuesday morning. They will fade by the afternoon, but it will be muggy with a high of 89.
Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid-90s, and the heat index climbing north of 100°. Both days will also spawn a few spotty showers and afternoon storms.
Friday through the weekend looks to see temps climbing even more with highs all three days in the upper 90s. The humidity will be a LITTLE lower, but we should still manage a heat index of about 100 each day. Skies will be mostly sunny all three days.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.