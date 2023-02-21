Western Carolina University has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's best midsize employers for 2023, ranking in the top 20% at number 97 out of 500 organizations. WCU was one of only two North Carolina employers in the top 100. Chancellor Kelli R. Brown was quick to credit the university's faculty and staff for this remarkable accomplishment, stating that their "talent and dedication" have a positive impact on students, the region, and beyond.
More than 45,000 employees from companies and institutions with 1,000 to 5,000 employees were surveyed for the rankings. They were asked to rate, on a scale from 0-10, how likely they would be to recommend their current employer to friends and family, and to include any other organizations they would also recommend. WCU, with its nearly 1,600 employees at its Cullowhee campus, Biltmore Park instructional site in Asheville, and through distance learning programs, was one of the organizations most recommended.
The 500 organizations listed were gathered from nine different industries including education, health care and government services.