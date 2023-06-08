Recent storms brought hail to parts of the Tennessee valley.
Following the storms some residents may have been approached by a company looking to take care of the damages.
People should always do their research before allowing a roofing company or any other company to do any work on their home.
Randsom Mark with Guardian Roofing of Tennessee says you always want to ask the roofing company for their license number and make sure they have insurance.
“When there is storm that comes through there can be some companies that come through from out of state that is not licensed, bonded, or insured. You would like to look them up, always want to have a backlog, look up their website, their reviews, maybe ask some other people that have worked with the company before just to be more than comfortable with them,” Mark said.
Mark said don't be fooled by low dollar amounts that a company may offer you to do the job.
“If there is one that seems extremely low compared to the rest of them, I know it seems nice at the time and could save some money in your pockets but in the end, there is a reason why they are cheaper and you do have to be careful with who you trust,” Mark said.
Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau says when storms happen, it opens the door for scammers.
She shared red flags to watch out for.
“One of the red flags we have run into many times has been somebody who comes by and tells us they can see damage from the street and then if they want to get up on your roof it could be if there wasn't damage, they create damage so they can make a claim from your home. You don't want to allow someone you don't know just get up on your roof,” Mason said.
She said never rush into signing any contracts and take as much time as you need to read through them.
Also, don't be afraid to ask questions.
“We have also seen some of these businesses provide a contract that they ask the customer to sign and if you don't read the fine print and you might not realize that you could be getting asked to commit in advance that if the insurance company does agree to the claim, you will use this business without having a chance to check them out,” Mason said.
You can check out the BBB's storm chasers page to gather the right tools that can prevent you from getting scammed.