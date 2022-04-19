Waupaca Foundry announced on Tuesday that it’s shutting down some production lines at its factory in McMinn County.
The company says it will idle melt, molding and core room production and continue iron casting processing operations at its facility in Etowah.
The company does not say how many employees will be affected.
The McMinn County Economic Development Authority says it will be there to support the employees who will be affected.
