The Tennessee Valley Authority’s Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 2 safely began a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage late on Tuesday, March 1, that will include replacing all four of the unit’s steam generators.
Prior to being taken offline, Unit 2 had produced more than 11.4 billion kilowatt-hours of carbon-free energy during its previous 18-month operation cycle.
This is enough to supply all of the annual energy needs of 912,000 homes.
The Watts Bar Nuclear Plant team will replace 4 of these 65 ft steam generators at Unit 2 during a refueling outage that began last night. Key components in the unit's generating system, this investment will ensure continued reliable, carbon-free energy for the people we serve. pic.twitter.com/WzzcLVWVYA— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) March 2, 2022
“Watts Bar Unit 2 has consistently produced safe, reliable, low-cost, carbon-free energy for residents and businesses across the region, and the Watts Bar team understands how important it is to maintain that high level of performance,” said Tony Williams, Watts Bar Site Vice President. “Investing in this type of extensive plant upgrade doesn’t happen often, so our dedicated team has spent years planning every detail to ensure the improvements we are making will help ensure we continue our mission of service to the nearly 10 million people who count on us every day.”
The new steam generators are approximately 67 feet long, 15 feet wide, and weigh approximately 850,000 pounds each.
They are used in pressurized water reactors where they act as heat exchangers between the self-contained water circulating in the reactor’s primary cooling circuit and a separate supply of water in the secondary circuit that creates steam to spin the turbines and generators.
In addition to the steam generator replacement project, more than 26,300 work activities are planned.
The Watts Bar team will load 88 new nuclear fuel assemblies, perform inspections of reactor components, conduct maintenance of numerous plant equipment, and install additional unit enhancements.
Watts Bar continues to take multiple and significant steps to help protect the health and well-being of employees and supplemental workers from the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including face-mask requirements and social distancing.
Watts Bar Unit 2 is one of seven operational TVA nuclear reactors across the Valley. TVA’s nuclear fleet is the third largest in the nation, safely and reliably providing more than 40% of all electricity used in the region.
Combined with other parts of TVA’s diverse generation system, nuclear power is the major contributor to TVA carbon-free energy, which currently accounts for approximately 60% of all power used by the region.
For more information about TVA and its 88-year mission of service to the Tennessee Valley, click here.