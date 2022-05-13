featured
Water main hit causes water outages in Cleveland
Cleveland Utilities is advising community members in the area that a contractor has hit a water main on Pleasant Grove Church Road SW.
The company says this has caused water outages around Haven Drive SW, Pleasant Grove Trail SW & Tonia Drive SW).
CU crews are working to fix the issue and get water service restored as quickly and safely as possible.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
