The sub freezing Christmas weekend of 2022 has given way to warmer weather and the lingering after effects, leaving some without water. The cold weather is the main impact for the numerous of water main breaks in our area. With temperatures getting warmer, we can expect more pipes to thaw out before the New Year.
Daphne Kirksey, External Affairs Manager with Tennessee American Water, said the water main breaks happening around the Tennessee Valley are typical when winter weather rolls in.
"The expansion and contraction of water can cause the water mains to burst," she explained.
When a water main pipe bursts, Kirksey said crews try to fix it safely within four to six hours. During the repairs, you may notice a slight difference in your water pressure.
"We have to turn off valves to stop the water from running so that we can make the actual repair, and that's when customers may experience no to low water pressure. Once the water is restored they may see air bubbles in their water, so they can run a cold water tap until it's clear," Kirksey said.
The Tennessee American Water isn't the only company dealing with bursting pipes after Christmas.
"Since Christmas, it's been really busy. We're trying to get to the customers that we can. We just had a number of to the point that we've just had to put a voicemail on our phones and just check the voicemails and get to each customer as we can get to them," said Daniel Williams, Operational Manager for Scenic City Plumbing.
Williams said the first two days calls were all for frozen pipes, but that's now changed.
"Now, everything is starting to thaw out and we're having to go back and fix the ruptured pipes and burst pipes."
If your pipes are frozen there may be a few things you can do to save them from bursting and save your bank account from a hefty repair bill.
"Keep the cabinet doors open, and keep the heat going to it, hopefully it thaws out slowly so it doesn't swell and burst the pipe, but at this point it's just having to repair what already burst," explained Williams.
Both Scenic City Plumbing and Tennessee American Water said that with the warmer weather the next few days that things should calm down. Though they say to keep an eye on your pipes, and if you hear or see water running to call your plumber immediately.