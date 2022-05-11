Road closures for this weekend's events

Signal Mountain Water Department crews will be at the corner of James Blvd. and N. Spruce St. to replace a hydrant on Wednesday. 

Water service in the 800 and 900 block of James Blvd. will be affected.

Officials say they will also have one lane of traffic blocked on the golf course side. 

Updates will be provided as they become available. 

